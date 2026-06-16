Bills to name Miami-Dade road after Charlie Kirk and Broward road after Donald Trump head to Gov. DeSantis's desk

A bill to designate a road in Miami-Dade County after slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk and name a road in Broward County after President Donald Trump is now on the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The measure (HB 33) was among nearly 40 bills from the 2026 regular session delivered to DeSantis on Monday.

The Republican-backed change designates part of S.W. 107th Avenue as "Charlie Kirk Memorial Avenue" and Commercial Boulevard within Lauderdale-by-the-Sea as "President Donald J. Trump Boulevard."

Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of the conservative group Turning Point USA and an ally of Trump, was killed Sept. 10, 2025 during a speech at an outdoor rally at Utah Valley University. The 22-year-old suspect in his killing, Tyler Robinson, faces the death penalty if convicted.

DeSantis has already signed bills from the regular session renaming Palm Beach International Airport after Trump (HB 919) and naming the 124-miles of State Road 80 from Palm Beach County to Lee County as "President Donald J. Trump Highway" (SB 628).

Other measures sent to DeSantis on Monday require Citizens Property Insurance Corporation to establish a commercial lines clearinghouse for offers of coverage from approved surplus lines insurers (SB 1028), require local governments to post budgets online (HB 1329), and create the Electric Bicycle Safety Task Force to recommend state laws regarding electric bicycles (SB 382).

DeSantis has until June 30 to act on the bills.