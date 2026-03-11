Broward residents gather to voice opinions on road named for President Donald Trump: "He's done a great job"

In a 3–2 vote Tuesday night, Lauderdale‑by‑the‑Sea commissioners approved a resolution to designate a small section of Commercial Boulevard as "President Donald J. Trump Boulevard."

The decision came after a tense meeting that drew dozens of Broward County residents. More than 50 people spoke during public comment, which stretched for more than two hours.

The resolution aligns with a bill recently approved by the Florida Legislature that would designate part of the roadway in honor of President Donald Trump. When the bill was first filed, the only street designation included was a proposal to rename a Miami-Dade County road after conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The Trump designation was added later in the legislative process.

Supporters of the change told commissioners the recognition was appropriate.

"It's about recognizing people who have served in one of the most significant roles in our country," resident Nicholas Beck said.

"We respect the president of the United States," Spiro Marchelos said. "It's his second term. He's done a great job. He's protecting our society."

Opponents argued the decision injects national politics into a small beach town better known for tourism than partisanship.

"You were elected to represent us, not replace our voices," one resident told commissioners.

Some questioned whether the president would even want such a designation.

"I'm not even sure President Trump would want this. It's the smallest little sliver of Commercial Boulevard," resident MaShawn Simpson said. "I think he would just have no interest in that. He would want the full thing."

Once the state installs its official signs, the city plans to remove its existing "President Donald J. Trump Drive" markers on Sea Grape Drive, leaving the Commercial Boulevard designation as the town's only Trump‑named roadway.

The section of roadway that will receive the new markers runs past the Broward County Republican Party offices.

Members of a local group called "No Politics In Paradise" tried to push for a public vote on any future street renamings.

"The streets of Lauderdale‑by‑the‑Sea don't belong to the politicians or the political parties," said Patrick Ferguson, a member of the group. "They belong to the people."

The state designation still requires Gov. Ron DeSantis' signature before it can take effect.