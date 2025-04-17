South Florida rescue offers $10,000 reward after severely abused dog brought in

A Palm Beach animal rescue is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest after a severely abused dog was recovered from a Lauderdale Lakes neighborhood.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue said they are now taking care of the female, black giant schnauzer named "Bibi" which was found with a damaged rib cage, spinal column and hip bones. They said she was also underweight and malnourished.

Rescue founder Lauree Simmons said Bibi was brought in by Broward County Animal Care and Adoption after being found in the 4500 block of NW 36 Street on April 3.

"This is the worst animal abuse case we've ever seen yet, " Simmons said. "It's time for justice. Bibi has been unable to stand or walk without assistance and all signs point to animal abuse. This was definitely not related to a car accident and the abuser must be caught and prevented from doing this to other animals."

The rescue said they are working with the Broward Sheriff's Office to catch the abuser.