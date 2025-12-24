South Florida Powerball players try their luck ahead of Christmas Eve drawing

With Christmas just minutes away, some South Floridians are hoping for more than presents under the tree. They're dreaming of a https://www.cbsnews.com/news/powerball-christmas-eve-winning-numbers-one-point-eight-billion-dollar-jackpot/.

The massive prize, the fourth-largest in Powerball history, drew crowds to local gas stations on Wednesday as players lined up for a chance to win big.

"Why not? It's a big payout. I'm a gambling guy, so why not?" said Phillipe Cunhao.

Others are betting on faith.

"I'm sure I will win. I have full faith in God that I am going to win," said Leandro Perreira.

For Cesar Mantilla, the lottery is about giving. Before heading to his Nochebuena celebration, Mantilla said he planned to gift Powerball tickets to his family.

Mantilla also shared what he would do if he won.

"Many things," he said. "But first of all, give thanks to God, help families in need and foundations."

The jackpot's cash option is estimated at more than $780 million before taxes. For some, that kind of money means life-changing decisions.

"There would be signs. I probably wouldn't show up to work for a couple of days," Cunhao joked. "Or ever again."

The winning numbers were announced Wednesday night.