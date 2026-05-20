South Florida pastor of Baptist church facing sexual assault charges, police think there are more victims

The pastor of a North Miami Baptist church has been arrested on sexual assault charges.

Elie Dorcius, 62, faces charges of molestation and indecent exposure. He went before a judge on Wednesday and was ordered held without bond.

Detectives say the crimes happened decades ago. The victim is 33 years old now but was just 5 years old when the assaults began, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Investigators fear there could be other victims and ask anyone with information to contact the sheriff's office.

Documents list Dorcius as the pastor of Unity Baptist Church in North Miami. The church was locked up behind a gate on Wednesday, and no one was there.

CBS Miami went to his North Miami home, where no one answered the door, but renters in the front were surprised to learn of his arrest.

Dorcius is currently in jail with no bond.