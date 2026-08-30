Hot and humid for South Florida on Sunday with pop-up rain

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a hot and humid day across South Florida with some pop-up rainstorms. We will see some isolated, heavy downpours across the region, which is why the National Weather Service has issued a Level 1 Moderate risk of flash flooding across the state. The storms could cause roadway flooding.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

After a rainy Saturday that dropped two inches of rain in isolated areas of Broward County near the Fort Lauderdale Airport, we are still in a significant rain deficit across both our counties. Rain chances remain high for the next seven days with likely rounds of rain each afternoon.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

High temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low 90s, but with the high humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s. A few inland cities could see triple-digit feels-like temperatures.

CBS News Miami

Over the next seven days, we return to the normal summer rainy season, with a higher chance of rainstorms each afternoon.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

The National Hurricane Center has increased the chances of development for two areas we are monitoring. The remnants of Tropical Storm Dolly now have a 20% chance of development over the next week, which does include the system moving over South Florida. The other area is in the northern Gulf along the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. There is now a 30% chance of further development there.