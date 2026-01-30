South Florida outdoor workers brace for cold, hypothermia risks

On job sites around South Florida, outdoor workers are preparing for cold temperatures that could put them at risk for hypothermia.

"The actual temperature itself for us in the 30s is not the danger its the prolonged exposure," said Dr. Randy Katz, director of emergency services at Memorial Healthcare.

"So individuals that are outside working, construction workers, road workers, those individuals are definitely at risk if you're out there for a full day working in these temperatures, hypothermia is a real risk," Dr. Katz said.

Warning signs of hypothermia include shivering, confusion, and a slowed heart rate.

Doctors urge quick action

"If you're shivering, if you're outside for a prolonged period of time, find someplace warm," he said.

At Flamingo Road Nursery, staff have already activated their cold‑weather action plan as temperatures are expected to plunge this weekend. Plants have been moved onto rolling carts and will be brought insideon Saturday.

They will be packed into every available space and kept indoors until the cold passes.

Nursery prepares for cold snap

"We're actually closing on Sunday and Monday, which doesn't happen often, but we really want to make sure that the plants are going to stay nice and warm consistently for a long time," said Lyz‑Stephanie Durand with Flamingo Road Nursery.