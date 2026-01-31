NEXT Weather Alert: Arctic air to bring wind gusts, wind chills in 20s to South Florida, with inland areas near freezing

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a significant arctic blast as it approaches South Florida in the course of the next few hours.

Heavy rain from the storms preceding the cold front will move through Broward, Monroe and Miami-Dade Counties starting around 11 a.m. and lasting through the early evening.

At 2 p.m., a wind advisory goes into effect for the entire state. South Florida will see sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. Following the winds, the cold arctic air will sweep across the Sunshine State, plunging real temperatures into the lower 30s.

By Sunday morning, some interior areas of the counties will be near freezing. The wind chills will push the feels-like temperatures into the low 20s across the entire metroplex.

Another blast of cold air will arrive Sunday night into Monday morning.