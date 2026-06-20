NEXT Alert Weather Day activated for Saturday due to heat, wildfire concerns

The NEXT Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert Day for Southern Florida. A combination of weather and air quality issues is aligning to create the need for the Alert.

CBS News Miami

The wildfires that are still burning in Miami-Dade County, combined with south west/westerly winds, will push the smoke into the metroplex throughout the day. The National Weather Service has issued an Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups warning for a large part of central and southern Miami-Dade County

CBS News Miami

High humidity levels combined with high temperatures have also triggered a Heat Advisory for Miami-Dade and Broward counties from noon - 6 p.m. The heat index, or "feels like temperature", will reach between 105-109 degrees for interior parts of both counties. This has driven the heat health conditions into the major category.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

You should take extra precautions to stay hydrated, stay out of the direct sun, wear a large brimmed hat, stay hydrated and remain in air conditioning.

As we move through the day, we will see increasing changes for isolated storms that could include isolated heavy downpours. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Level 1 flash flood risk because of the thunderstorms.