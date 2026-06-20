Watch CBS News
Local News

NEXT Alert Weather Day activated for Saturday due to heat, wildfire concerns

By
Scott Withers
Scott Withers
Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.
Read Full Bio
Scott Withers

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

The NEXT Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert Day for Southern Florida.  A combination of weather and air quality issues is aligning to create the need for the Alert. 

smoke-tracker.png
CBS News Miami

The wildfires that are still burning in Miami-Dade County, combined with south west/westerly winds, will push the smoke into the metroplex throughout the day.  The National Weather Service has issued an Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups warning for a large part of central and southern Miami-Dade County  

air-quality.png
CBS News Miami

High humidity levels combined with high temperatures have also triggered a Heat Advisory for Miami-Dade and Broward counties from noon - 6 p.m.  The heat index, or "feels like temperature", will reach between 105-109 degrees for interior parts of both counties.  This has driven the heat health conditions into the major category.

heat-advisory.png
CBS News Miami
feels-like-temps-today.png
CBS News Miami

You should take extra precautions to stay hydrated, stay out of the direct sun, wear a large brimmed hat, stay hydrated and remain in air conditioning. 

As we move through the day, we will see increasing changes for isolated storms that could include isolated heavy downpours.  The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Level 1 flash flood risk because of the thunderstorms.

wpc-excessive-rainfall-day-1.png
CBS News Miami

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue