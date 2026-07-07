South Florida mother pleads for justice after stranger allegedly attacks her and disabled son

A South Florida mother is calling for the public's help after she said a stranger brutally attacked her and her 12-year-old disabled son while they were walking to school Tuesday morning.

The attack occurred in a parking lot near Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 5th Avenue. The mother, who identified herself only as Chrissy, said the assailant approached them from behind and began yelling at her son.

"He just said, 'I told you not to come,'" Chrissy told CBS News Miami.

Chrissy said her son, who is non-verbal, was then beaten with what appeared to be a heavy object, which she described as a stick or a mallet. When she attempted to shield her child, the attacker struck her in the head, causing a significant injury.

Her son sustained internal damage to one of his eyes, though doctors expect him to recover his vision. Chrissy said the physical injuries are compounded by the trauma her son is experiencing.

Chrissy expressed frustration regarding bystanders who she said ignored her cries for help during the assault. "They didn't care, even if I showed them blood," she said.

The suspect was described as wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Police have not announced any arrests in connection with the incident. Chrissy, who recently moved to the area, said she is urging anyone who witnessed the attack or has information about the suspect to contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.