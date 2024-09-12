South Florida mom accused of starving child to death

South Florida mom accused of starving her child to death

South Florida mom accused of starving her child to death

FORT LAUDERDALE - Accused of starving her disabled child to death, Michelle Doe spent Thursday in Broward courtrooms and none of the outcomes were in her favor.

At an afternoon dependency hearing, a former partner, Walter Atwell agreed to care for her other two minor children, who are 9 and 16 years old. Her wrists in handcuffs she struggled to sign her name at a dependency hearing.

Judge Jose Izquierdo said, "No contact because it would be to the detriment of the children."

Outside of court, Atwell said he didn't want to comment because it would make the situation tougher.

Doe was arrested Tuesday along with her 21-year-old son, her father and two home health caregivers.

Police said all five allowed 7-year-old Deonte Atwell, who was disabled since birth, to waste away to just 7 pounds.

Deonte was unable to walk or talk, was on a feeding and breathing tube and required round-the-clock care.

The family called 911 last Christmas Day, but police said by the time he got to the hospital he had been dead for some time.

At a hearing on whether she would be given bond, we learned that besides a charge of murder, Doe is charged with child neglect.

Prosecutors said she allowed her 9 and 16-year-old children to stay in the same bedroom and bed and witness their 7-year-old brother starve to death.

Doe was denied bond.