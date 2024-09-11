5 arrested in death of 7-year-old boy with medical condition in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE — Three family members and two others have been arrested and charged in the death of a 7-year-old boy, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said. The boy, Deonte Atwell, died on Christmas Day last year due to severe malnutrition, according to authorities.

The five people charged are:

The boy's mother, 37-year-old Michelle Doe, who was charged Tuesday first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child, aggravated child abuse and two counts of child neglect.

The boy's brother, 21-year-old Tyreck Irvin, who was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child, child neglect and failure to report child abuse.

The child's grandfather, 70-year-old James Graham, who was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child, child neglect and failure to report child abuse.

A home health provider, 47-year-old Mirlande Moltimer Ameda, who was charged with third-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child, Medicaid fraud and child neglect.

The boy's nurse, 33-year-old Cassandre Lassegue, who was charged with first-degree and third-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child, aggravated child abuse and Medicaid fraud.

Authorities were called to a medical emergency involving the boy at a Fort Lauderdale home just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 25 last year — two days after the boy's birthday. The child was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died an hour later, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said, but doctors noted that Atwell "appeared to have been dead for quite some time."

Preliminary investigations revealed that Atwell had thoracic spina bifida and hydrocephalus, conditions that required in-home medical services. An autopsy revealed that he died of "severe malnutrition and his bones were protruding through gaping holes in his skin," BSO said.

Officers found 264 unopened bottles of Atwell's feeding formula in the home, and other evidence suggested that he died during a scheme to defraud Medicaid, estimated to be between $10,000 and $50,000, BSO said.

Police determined that Doe, Irvin, Graham, Ameda and Lassegue "did not conduct the appropriate medical services," resulting in the aggravated abuse and death of Atwell, Fort Lauderdale Police said.

Irvin, Graham, Ameda and Lassegue appeared in court on Wednesday morning. Irvin, Ameda and Lassegue are being held without bond, while Graham is being held with a $22,000 bond. He will be placed on house arrest with an electronic GPS monitor if he posts bond.

Doe was expected to be in court later Wednesday afternoon.

Doe and Irvin are also charged with the neglect of two other young boys who were living at the home at the time of the death.

Fort Lauderdale Police is working on the investigation with the Office of Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud and Control Unit, and the Broward State Attorney's Office Child Fatality and Abuse Unit.

Anyone with information regarding the case should call Detective Jennifer Saint Jean at (954) 828-5570 or Detective Jackie Sanchez at (954) 828-5539, or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).