South Florida gears up ahead of early voting in the 2026 midterm elections

Jessica McNeal-Clarke can barely remember the last time she voted on Election Day.

"Probably, like, 10 years ago," she told CBS News Miami.

Rather, McNeal-Clarke said she prefers early voting sites so she can tie it into her errands.

"Finding a precinct is very convenient. I'm able to just plan my day out," she said.

Voting ahead of Election Day runs in the family. Her mom, Rhonda McNeal, prefers voting by mail, since it's easier for her husband.

"It's a little bit harder for him to get out like we used to. So we've been voting by mail for five, six, seven years," McNeal said.

Starting Monday, there will be 28 early voting sites in Miami-Dade County. That's five more than in the primary election. Broward County has 30 of them, nine more than in the primary.

"We are open 14 days straight, because we are expecting more people," said Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Alina Garcia.

Garcia notes that you can vote at any early voting site in the county where you live. But she says if you wait until Election Day, you can only go to an assigned precinct. Garcia says you can also drop off a mail-in ballot at an early polling site, but not on Election Day.

"On Election Day, you cannot take it to your precinct, but you can always drop it off at our voting headquarters or our satellite office," Garcia said.

McNeal-Clarke and her mom both agree that there are convenient ways to vote in a midterm election with a U.S. Senate seat and the governor's mansion up for grabs.

"Having it weekends, that's gonna be gold. That's gold," NcNeal-Clarke said.

"It's just easier to do it by mail. I don't have to get [McNeal's husband] out of the house all the time," Rhonda McNeal said.

Polls will be open starting Monday, Oct. 19, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day until Nov. 1. Garcia says if you want to mail your ballot, she recommends mailing it at least five days before Election Day, since it can be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.