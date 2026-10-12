How to vote by mail in Florida for the 2026 midterm elections and who is eligible

Florida voters who want to cast their ballots by mail in the Nov. 3, 2026, midterm elections can do so without providing a reason, but they must request their ballots by a specific deadline.

Under Florida law, any registered voter can request a vote-by-mail ballot, also known as an absentee ballot, whether they are traveling, unable to visit a polling place or simply prefer voting from home.

The deadline to request that a mail-in ballot be sent to a voter for the November election is Thursday, Oct. 22, at 5 p.m. Completed ballots must generally be received by election officials no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Here's what Florida voters need to know about eligibility, requesting a ballot and returning it on time.

Who is eligible to vote by mail in Florida?

Any registered Florida voter is eligible to request a vote-by-mail ballot. Unlike states that restrict absentee voting to certain groups, Florida does not require voters to provide an excuse.

That means voters can request a mail-in ballot regardless of their age (as long as they're at least 18 years old), health or whether they will be out of town on Election Day.

To vote by mail, voters must be registered in Florida and submit a ballot request to the Supervisor of Elections in the county where they are registered.

Voters who requested mail-in ballots in previous elections should verify that their requests remain active. Under Florida law, vote-by-mail requests generally remain valid through the end of the calendar year of the next regularly scheduled general election.

How to request a mail-in ballot in Florida

Florida voters can request a mail-in ballot directly from their county Supervisor of Elections.

Requests can be submitted online through county election websites, by phone, in person or in writing using the state's official vote-by-mail request form.

If you live in Broward, request your mail-in ballot by clicking here. For Miami-Dade residents, click here.

According to the Florida Division of Elections, voters must provide the following information:

Full name.

Date of birth.

Residential address and mailing address, if different.

Florida driver's license number, Florida identification card number or the last four digits of their Social Security number, whichever can be verified in election records.

Signature, if submitting a written request.

Voters who want their ballots mailed to an address different from the one on file may need to submit a signed written request. Exceptions apply to certain military and overseas voters.

An immediate family member, legal guardian or authorized representative of a voter with a disability may also request a ballot on the voter's behalf, subject to additional requirements.

Voters can find their county election office and instructions for requesting a ballot through the Florida Division of Elections.

What is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot in Florida?

The deadline to request that a mail-in ballot be mailed for the Nov. 3, 2026, election is 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.

Election officials must receive the request by that deadline.

Voters who miss the deadline may still be able to pick up a ballot in person at their county Supervisor of Elections' office.

However, beginning with the mandatory early voting period on Oct. 24 and continuing through Election Day, voters seeking to pick up a mail-in ballot must complete an affidavit stating that an emergency prevents them from voting at an early voting location or their assigned polling place.

Election officials recommend requesting ballots as early as possible to allow enough time for delivery and return.

How to return a mail-in ballot in Florida

After receiving their ballots, voters must mark their selections, place the completed ballot in the designated return envelope and sign the voter's certificate.

Completed ballots can be returned through the mail or delivered in person to the county Supervisor of Elections.

Voters may also return ballots using secure ballot intake stations at authorized county election offices and designated early voting locations during specified hours.

For most voters, completed ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, regardless of the postmark date.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing ballots at least one week before Election Day to avoid potential delivery delays.

Voters can check whether their ballots have been received through the state's online ballot tracking system.

Can military and overseas voters vote by mail in Florida?

Yes. Florida provides additional absentee voting options for eligible military members, their families and U.S. citizens living overseas.

These voters can use the Federal Post Card Application, or FPCA, to register to vote, request a mail-in ballot or complete both processes simultaneously.

Eligible military and overseas voters can receive blank ballots by mail, email or fax.

Overseas voters may also return completed ballots by fax, an option generally unavailable to domestic voters.

For the November general election, overseas voters who return ballots by mail have an additional 10 days for their ballots to arrive, provided they are postmarked or dated by Election Day. That means qualifying overseas ballots must be received by Friday, Nov. 13.

Military and overseas voters who do not receive their requested ballots may use the Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot as a backup.

What happens if you forget to sign your mail-in ballot?

Florida requires voters to sign the certificate on the envelope containing their completed mail-in ballot.

If the signature is missing or does not match the signature on file, the county Supervisor of Elections must notify the voter.

Voters can correct the problem by submitting a vote-by-mail ballot cure affidavit along with a copy of an accepted form of identification.

The deadline to correct a missing or mismatched signature for the Nov. 3 election is 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.

Ballots with unresolved signature problems may not be counted.

Can you vote in person if you already requested a mail-in ballot?

Yes. Florida voters who requested a mail-in ballot can still vote in person as long as they have not already cast their ballot.

Voters are encouraged to bring their mail-in ballot to the polling place so election officials can cancel it before issuing a regular ballot.

If voters do not have their mail-in ballots, election officials must verify that the ballots have not already been received.

If officials cannot determine whether a mail-in ballot was received, the voter may be required to cast a provisional ballot.

Voters who have already submitted their mail-in ballots cannot vote a second time.