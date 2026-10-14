Testing of voting machines underway in Miami-Dade ahead of start of early voting Monday

We're only a few weeks away from the midterm elections, and on Wednesday, officials were busy testing voting machines to make sure there are no issues when voters head to the polls to begin early voting next week.

So, how do you make sure your vote counts in the upcoming Florida midterm election?

CBS News Miami got a behind-the-scenes look at how the process works in Miami-Dade County.

Crews spotted workers putting ballots through a percentage of the machines that will be used during the election to make sure the machines not only accurately count the total amount of ballots, but the ballots that were used on Wednesday had a pre-determined outcome.

Security measures in place to ensure election safety

"The logic and accuracy test, it's mandated by the state of Florida," Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Alina Garcia said. "It's part of law, and we do this."

She said the state of Florida goes above and beyond.

"There's a lot of security measures that we do take," she said. "For example: the vote-by-mail ballots. In order to receive a vote by mail ballot, you have to request it. We ask for information to ensure that it's you. Once we receive that ballot, we check the signature to ensure that it is you. So we do a lot of things that other states do not do."

And she said that voters should feel confident that their vote count counts.

"I just want to reiterate that we're not connected to the internet, and there's no way of hacking our system because we are not connected to the internet," Garcia said.

How to vote early in the Florida midterm election

"So there's three ways of voting," she said. "You can vote-by-mail, you can vote early, or you can vote on Election Day. There's no excuse, so please vote."

And Garcia wants to emphasize that Election Day is the last day to vote.

"You can vote-by-mail. You would need to request your vote by mail ballot before the 22nd of October. That is the last day to request your vote by mail ballot. You can also vote early voting, which commences next next Monday, the 19th, until the 1st of November. We will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. And of course, the last day to vote is on Election Day."