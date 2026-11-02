South Florida voters rush to return ballots ahead of midterm elections

Florida voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to help choose the state's next governor and the winner of a key Senate race, but there are some concerns among some South Florida voters when it comes to the status of mail-in ballots.

CBS News Miami crews were watching on Monday as voters dropped off their mail-in ballots ahead of the midterm elections on the last day of early voting, but some people who already mailed in their ballots have been left wondering if they were received.

As voting equipment headed out to polling places in South Florida, workers have been busy processing mail-in ballots. They're also accepting them from voters who dropped them off.

Because it was too late to mail them in.

"I just got back in the country (Sunday), and I had planned on coming back in time to vote, which I did," Leonard Lowe said. "I had a mail-in ballot, so it was just convenient to drop it off and not have to deal with it (Tuesday)."

But some are concerned that even if they mailed in their ballots, it may not have arrived in time.

"At this point, it is definitely too late to mail it," Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott said. "It has to reach our office by 7 p.m. on election night, so do not mail it. Bring it in person and drop it off."

You can check the status of your ballot on the Broward County Supervisor of Elections website.

"We have a voter information section where you put in your name, your date of birth, your digits from your address and you can see all of your information. That includes the status of your vote by mail ballot," Scott continued.

This comes as candidates crisscross the state, including here in South Florida, making their last pitches to voters.