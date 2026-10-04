South Florida is rain-free for Sunday, but also very humid

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a hot, humid, and rain-free day across South Florida. A high-pressure system off the East Coast is pulling tropical moisture up across the state, but a high-pressure lid is tapping down any chance of rain.

CBS News Miami

The combination of sun and high humidity will create some triple-digit feels-like temperatures, mostly in our Glades border communities.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

The high risk of rip currents continues for all of the beaches through at least Sunday night. So, no swimming at the beach to cool down.

CBS News Miami

Rain returns on Tuesday and runs through next weekend. We'll see up to four inches of accumulation across South Florida.

CBS News Miami

The National Hurricane Center says we may see some tropical development next week in the Southern Gulf. There's a 30% chance of a system developing, which is normal for October.