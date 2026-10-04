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South Florida is rain-free for Sunday, but also very humid

By
Scott Withers
Scott Withers
Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.
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Scott Withers

/ CBS Miami

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The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a hot, humid, and rain-free day across South Florida.  A high-pressure system off the East Coast is pulling tropical moisture up across the state, but a high-pressure lid is tapping down any chance of rain.  

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CBS News Miami

The combination of sun and high humidity will create some triple-digit feels-like temperatures, mostly in our Glades border communities.

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CBS News Miami
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CBS News Miami

The high risk of rip currents continues for all of the beaches through at least Sunday night. So, no swimming at the beach to cool down. 

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CBS News Miami

Rain returns on Tuesday and runs through next weekend.  We'll see up to four inches of accumulation across South Florida. 

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CBS News Miami

The National Hurricane Center says we may see some tropical development next week in the Southern Gulf.  There's a 30% chance of a system developing, which is normal for October. 

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CBS News Miami

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