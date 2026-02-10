Beautiful, sunny day with warm temperatures expected across South Florida Tuesday

It was a cool start to the day in South Florida on Tuesday, with temperatures in the 50s across Broward and Miami-Dade counties and temperatures in the 60s across the Florida Keys.

A beautiful, sunny and dry day is ahead with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s expected this afternoon.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Although there is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches, there are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters or Keys waters.

Although we need the rain due to a moderate to severe drought across South Florida, we'll stay dry through Friday due to high pressure dominating our weather pattern.

The rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

We'll enjoy cool mornings with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s but we'll be warming up slightly in the afternoons to the upper 70s.

This weekend highs will be near 80 degrees.

Stray showers will be possible Saturday but the rain chance will be higher on Sunday due to more moisture around.

Scattered showers will be possible Sunday and spotty showers on Sunday for President's Day.