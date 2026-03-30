South Florida sees wet, windy start to the week but conditions will improve

It was a wet and windy start to the week with scattered showers sweeping in on the ocean breeze across portions of South Florida on Monday morning.

It was a mild and muggy start with temperatures in the low to lid-70s.

The rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Temperatures later this afternoon will be slightly below normal in the upper 70s due to the clouds and some showers around.

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents due to the strong onshore breeze.

The beach forecast on Monday, March 30, 2026. CBS News Miami

Therefore, it's not safe to go swimming in the ocean on Monday.

A small craft advisory was also in effect for boaters over the Atlantic waters and Keys waters.

The boating forecast on Monday, March 30, 2026. CBS News Miami

The chance of rain will decrease on Tuesday, but the gusty breeze will stick around.

Hazardous beach and boating conditions will likely continue the rest of the week as the onshore breeze persists.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS news Miami

It will be seasonably warm with high temperatures near 80 degrees and spotty showers possible each day.

This weekend will be a bit warmer with highs in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday with a few showers possible.