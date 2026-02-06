South Florida sees cool start to Friday ahead of warmer temperatures next week

It was a cold start to the day across South Florida on Friday with morning temperatures the upper 30s and low 40s.

And when you factor in the wind chill, it feels like the upper 30s.

A cold weather advisory was in effect for inland areas of Broward and inland Miami-Dade counties due to wind chill temperatures in the 30s for the far interior sections of South Florida.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

The wind will increase on Friday out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph and gusts to 20 mph.

A sunny, breezy and cool afternoon ahead with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches.

A small craft advisory for the Atlantic waters and a small craft caution for the Florida Keys.

The forecast low temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Tonight into tomorrow morning lows will fall to the 50s and upper 40s.

Tomorrow afternoon highs will be milder in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday morning will be chilly with the upper 50s. We'll enjoy super weather on Super Bowl Sunday as highs will climb to the low 70s.

Early to middle of next week temperatures will rise.

The forecast in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Although the mornings will remain chilly in the upper 50s Monday and Tuesday, highs will be pleasant in the mid 70s.

By Wednesday and Thursday lows will be in the low 60s and highs in the upper 70s.