South Florida to enjoy warm temperatures, sunshine after mild start to Presidents Day

It's been a mild start to the day across South Florida on Monday, with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s reported.

And an approaching cold front brough the chance of shows to the area on Monday morning.

The forecast on President's Day, Feb. 16, 2026. CBS News Miami

However, the rain is expected to move out of the area by midday. That's when the sky will clear and it will warm up into the low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

It will be breezy, too, with gusts reaching 20-25 mph.

The forecast low temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. A small craft advisory is in effect for the Atlantic waters. There are no alerts or advisories for the Keys waters.

On Monday night, temperatures will tumble to the low to mid 60s and it will be a cooler start on Tuesday morning.

High temperatures will climb to the upper 70s in the afternoon.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

On Wednesday, we'll continue to enjoy seasonable weather with temperatures in the low 60s in the morning, and then upper 70s in the afternoon.

It's expected to be warmer later in the week into the weekend as morning lows will be milder in the upper 60s and highs will rise to the low to mid 80s.