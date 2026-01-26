Near record heat possible in South Florida on Monday before big cooldown moves in Tuesday

Near record heat is possible in South Florida on Monday as high temperatures soar into the mid 80s during the afternoon.

The CBS Miami Next Weather team is forecasting a high of 85 degrees in Miami. The old record is 85 degrees set back in 2017.

The forecast high for Fort Lauderdale is 86 degrees and the old record is 88 degrees set in 1965.

Record high temperatures are possible in South Florida on Monday. CBS News Miami

A few showers will be possible later in the day on Monday.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches.

A small craft advisory is in effect for boaters along the Atlantic waters through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says a small craft advisory will likely be issued later for the Keys waters.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

A strong cold front will move in tonight and low temperatures will fall to the 50s. A few inland areas may fall into the upper 40s.

High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s on Tuesday afternoon.

Still, a chill on Wednesday morning with lows dropping to the low to mid 50s.

The forecast low temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

It will be pleasant in the afternoon with highs in the low 70s.

A reinforcing shot of colder air will lead to lows in the upper 40s on Thursday and Friday morning with highs in the upper 60s.

This weekend we'll wake up to chilly lows in the low 50s and It will stay cool and breezy Saturday and Sunday as highs remain in the upper 60s.