South Florida stays mostly dry Wednesday, but storm chances increase into upcoming weekend

There's a chance of some passing showers in South Florida on Wednesday, and high temperatures are expected to climb into the mid- to upper 80s during the afternoon hours.

The breeze will start to increase out of the northeast between 10 and 15 mph with some gusts as high as 20 mph.

This graphic shows the forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along our Atlantic beaches, and there are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic waters or Keys waters.

Thursday marks the beginning of the "dry season," but rain chances will start to increase as moisture moves in. High temperatures are expected to climb to around 90 degrees.

This graphic shows the forecast rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Even higher rain chances will arrive Friday and into the weekend with some scattered to numerous thunderstorms possible.

The breeze will also build in out of the east, leading to windy weather and hazardous beach and boating conditions this weekend.

This graphic shows the humidity tracker in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Temperatures are expected to drop a little due to the rain and cloud coverage around.

It's quiet in the tropics and tropical development is not expected over the next seven days.