Toasty Tuesday ahead in South Florida ahead of rising rain, thunderstorms chances this week

A toasty Tuesday is ahead across South Florida with forecast high temperatures climbing to around 90 degrees on Tuesday afternoon, but it will feel like it's in the upper 90s and triple-digits when you factor in the humidity.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. CBS News Miami

A few showers will be possible on Tuesday, but the onshore breeze will steer most of the storms towards the interior and Gulf later today.

If you're headed to the beach to beat the heat, there is a moderate risk of rip currents, and the UV index will be very high. There are no advisories or alerts for boaters along the Atlantic waters or Keys waters.

The feels-like temperatures in South Florida on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. CBS News Miami

Wednesday will be very similar, with forecast high temperatures near 90 degrees and feels-like temperatures in the mid- to upper 90s. Spotty showers will move in on the breeze, but the rain chances will remain low.

Later this week and into the weekend, the rain chances will rise as deep tropical moisture moves in from the Gulf.

The rainfall chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop every day.

High temperatures will rise into the low 90s on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.