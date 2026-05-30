Steamy, hot start for South Florida Saturday, scattered rain early in the evening

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a steamy and hot day across South Florida with storms likely.

The morning starts out partly cloudy with just a few spotty pop-up rain showers. Temperatures will hover in the upper 80s for most of the region but Miami will register in the low 90s.

CBS News Miami

When we add in the high humidity levels, the feels like temperatures will push into the upper 90s.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Texas

Scattered rain and storms will push across both Broward and Miami-Dade counties in the early evening starting around 3pm.

CBS News Miami

Some of these storms could bring excessive rain. We'll see similar patterns increasing everyday through next weekend.