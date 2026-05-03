Rainy and warm on Sunday in South Florida, with rain chances to start the workweek

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a rainy and warm day across South Florida. The first wave of rain pushed across the metroplex early Sunday morning dropping heavy rains across central Miami-Dade County.

CBS News Miami

Near Little Haiti and north of Downtown Miami, we saw nearly two inches of rain.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

The entire region is under a Level 1 Flash Flooding advisory. We can expect to see some minor street flooding in urban areas. The rain will continue with a second round of rain starting around 2 p.m. and lasting through the evening hours.

CBS News Miami