Rainy and warm on Sunday in South Florida, with rain chances to start the workweek
The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a rainy and warm day across South Florida. The first wave of rain pushed across the metroplex early Sunday morning dropping heavy rains across central Miami-Dade County.
Near Little Haiti and north of Downtown Miami, we saw nearly two inches of rain.
The entire region is under a Level 1 Flash Flooding advisory. We can expect to see some minor street flooding in urban areas. The rain will continue with a second round of rain starting around 2 p.m. and lasting through the evening hours.