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Rainy and warm on Sunday in South Florida, with rain chances to start the workweek

By
Scott Withers
Scott Withers
Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.
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Scott Withers

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The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a rainy and warm day across South Florida.  The first wave of rain pushed across the metroplex early Sunday morning dropping heavy rains across central Miami-Dade County. 

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CBS News Miami

Near Little Haiti and north of Downtown Miami, we saw nearly two inches of rain. 

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CBS News Miami
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CBS News Miami

The entire region is under a Level 1 Flash Flooding advisory. We can expect to see some minor street flooding in urban areas. The rain will continue with a second round of rain starting around 2 p.m. and lasting through the evening hours. 

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CBS News Miami
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CBS News Miami

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