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South Florida set for a hot, humid Sunday as Memorial Day weekend continues

By
Scott Withers
Scott Withers
Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.
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Scott Withers

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The NEXT Weather Team is tracking another hot and humid day across South Florida on this Sunday Funday. The high humidity and extensive sunshine will make it feel like it is in the mid- to upper-90s across the metroplex and the lower Keys.

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CBS News Miami
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CBS News Miami

As South Floridians head to the beach and out on the water for this Memorial Day weekend, we have several alerts.  On the beach, the rip current risk is high, which means beachgoers should stay on the sand and out of the water.  On the water, we have small craft cautions in both the Atlantic and Keys waters.

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CBS News Miami
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CBS News Miami

The heat and humidity stretches through Memorial Day on Monday and into Tuesday.  The rainy and stormy season returns to South Florida on Wednesday.  We will see increased storm chances starting then and running through next weekend. 

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CBS News Miami
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CBS News Miami

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