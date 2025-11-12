South Florida's cool mornings coming to an end as warmer, seasonable temperatures return

South Florida is starting Wednesday on a cool note, though not as cold as Tuesday. Morning temperatures are in the low to mid-50s across Broward and Miami-Dade, while the Florida Keys are seeing lows in the 60s.

This afternoon will bring pleasant conditions, with highs in the mid-70s under partly sunny skies. Winds won't be as blustery as earlier in the week but will increase out of the northeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Beachgoers should be cautious: a high risk of rip currents remains in effect through this evening along the Atlantic beaches. Boaters should also take note, as a small craft advisory continues for Atlantic and Keys waters.

Tonight will be cool, with lows dipping into the upper 50s and low 60s.

South Florida to start warming up this Thursday

Thursday will start off mild but warm up to the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies, staying breezy with northeast winds around 10 to 15 mph.

The rest of the week looks mainly dry, with a gradual warm-up heading into the weekend.

By Friday, morning lows will hover near the low 60s and highs will reach around 80 degrees.

Over the weekend, temperatures will return to normal for this time of year, with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s. Only a few isolated showers are possible, with slightly warmer conditions expected early next week.