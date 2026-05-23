Hot, humid Memorial Day weekend in store for South Florida

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a hot, humid and sunny Memorial Day Weekend across South Florida. Temperatures across the metroplex will reach the upper 80s but when we factor in the humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

We could see small, pop-up showers throughout the holiday weekend. Heavy rains will return on Wednesday and stretch through next weekend.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

If you're heading to any of the beach festivities across South Florida, you can expect a lot of sun and heat. It is important to stay hydrated and take breaks from the sun.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

While at the beach, you'll need to stay out of the water due to a High Rip Current Risk. If you're boating, you'll not have any issues in the Atlantic waters, but there is a Small Craft Caution in effect for the Keys.