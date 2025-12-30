South Florida man arrested after naked rampage with a hammer and machete, causing thousands in damages

A man is in custody after Homestead police say he went on the attack on Monday, destroying property in the nude.

Armed with a hammer, mallet and machete, thousands in damages

Carlos Guerrero, 38, was arrested Monday at a home on Northwest 8th Avenue and 5th Street after police say he was armed with a hammer, mallet, and machete, smashing items inside the home where he rented a room.

The victims told police in addition to damaging the room, he threw a bag of cement on top of a white Ford Mustang that belonged to one of the residents.

According to detectives, he caused an estimated $8,950 worth of damage to the car and both the inside and outside air conditioning units, as well as other property damage.

According to the arrest report, when police arrived at a home on Northwest 8th Avenue and 5th Street, they found 38-year-old Carlos Guerrero on the side of the house, naked, actively destroying things with a hammer.

Bond hearing reveals previous legal issues

Appearing in bond court on Tuesday, he was familiar with the judge, because this isn't his first time in trouble with the law.

"Carlos Guerrero," called Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer.

"Yes, ma'am. Good morning, Ms. Glazer," answered Guerrero.

Guerrero told the circuit judge he remembered her from juvenile court, to which she responded was a long time ago.

"You was the best in the world because you have structured rehabilitation," Guerrero said to the judge.

Guerrero appeared in front of the judge after he was charged with two counts of criminal mischief.

"He was armed with a hammer, mallet and machete, destroying items inside the home," said Glazer during the bond hearing.

One of the victims told police that Guerrero had threatened to harm him before calling 911.

"You must stay at least 500 feet away from the victims, their home and school and employment of all time and stay away from the residence," the judge ordered Guerrero.

Guerrero is currently on probation for a burglary charge and will have to appear before another judge for that case.

When CBS News Miami tried to speak to the victims at their home, there were padlocks on the front gates, restricting access.