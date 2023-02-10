Watch CBS News
Local News

South Florida man arrested, accused of running chop shop in Hialeah, police say

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

South Florida man arrested, accused of running chop shop in Hialeah, police say
South Florida man arrested, accused of running chop shop in Hialeah, police say 00:23

MIAMI - A South Florida man has been arrested after being accused of running a chop shop. 

Police went to D' Brothers Body Shop, located in Hialeah, to conduct an inspection when they noticed employees trying to avoid them. 

Inspectors say they found several cars that were stolen and stripped.

The owner of the shop, Dayer Raul Leon was arrested for grand theft and other charges.

Another man is also facing charges.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on February 10, 2023 / 4:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.