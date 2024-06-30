South Florida leaders react to DeSantis' veto of $32 million in grants to arts, cultural nonprofits

MIAMI — A look at the impact of the Governor's unprecedented decision to veto $32 million in grants to arts and culture nonprofit groups across Florida.

CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede discusses the cuts with former Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and Michel Hausmann, the artistic director of Miami New Drama, a theater company that produces local plays.

Guests:

Dan Gelber/Former Miami Beach Mayor

Michel Hausmann/Artistic Director, Miami New Drama