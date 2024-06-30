Watch CBS News
South Florida leaders react to DeSantis' veto of $32 million in grants to arts, cultural nonprofits

By Jim DeFede

MIAMI — A look at the impact of the Governor's unprecedented decision to veto $32 million in grants to arts and culture nonprofit groups across Florida.

CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede discusses the cuts with former Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and Michel Hausmann, the artistic director of Miami New Drama, a theater company that produces local plays.

Dan Gelber/Former Miami Beach Mayor
Michel Hausmann/Artistic Director, Miami New Drama

Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

