King tide flooding in South Florida puts residents on alert from Fort Lauderdale to Miami

South Florida is bracing for another round of king tide flooding on Monday after businesses across the region were seen placing sandbags as roads were forced to be closed due to the high water over the weekend.

One of the hardest-hit areas in South Florida was Hollywood Beach in Broward, where video showed water covering the Broadwalk as vehicles tried their best to maneuver through water that was covering local roads.

It looked dry along the Broadwalk early Monday morning, but that's expected to change as the morning continues as the peak king tide isn't expected until 10:45 a.m.

The city of Hollywood spent the weekend preparing for more flooding by putting up blockades and panels in neighborhoods prone to flooding to try and prevent as much water as possible from moving inland.

Over the weekend, streets turned into rivers, with water seen up to the doors of many vehicles as they struggled to push forward through the water.

But it's not just Hollywood that's been experiencing the king tide flooding.

Fort Lauderdale police shut down 2 miles of beachfront along A1A due to flooding. On Collins Avenue in Miami Beach, the boats were nearly at street level.

Our partners at the Miami Herald report that the flooding in Broward that we saw over the weekend was the highest recorded since the tool was installed in 2018.

CBS News Miami NEXT Weather meteorologist Dave Warren said the tides are running higher than the forecast because of the nor'easter up north, and the highest predicted tide will be on Monday morning.

And a word of caution to drivers: Even if the water is low enough to drive through without stalling, it can still damage your car.

The highest tide in Miami on Monday morning will be 3.19 feet at 10:27 a.m., and in Fort Lauderdale it's expected to be 2.95 feet at 10:41 a.m.