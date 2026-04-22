Rita Case, Rick Case Kia Sunrise earn President's Club honor for seventh straight year

Kia America has named Rita Case, president and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group, to its prestigious President's Club, recognizing top-performing dealers nationwide for sales and customer satisfaction.

Rick Case Kia Sunrise was one of just 50 dealerships selected from nearly 800 retailers across the United States, marking the seventh consecutive year the South Florida dealership has earned the honor.

The President's Club distinction highlights dealers who achieve the highest levels of sales performance while maintaining exceptional customer service standards, according to Kia.

"I am very proud to represent the Kia brand," Case said in a statement, adding that the recognition reflects her team's commitment to building long-term relationships with customers through trust and service.

Rita Case with Kia executives and Jimy Contreras, general manager. Rick Case Automotive Group

Kia executives praised the dealership's performance as the brand continues to grow in the U.S. market. The company reported its eighth straight year of retail sales growth in 2025, along with its highest-ever U.S. market share.

"On behalf of the Kia family, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Rita Case and the staff at Rick Case Kia for their unwavering dedication to exemplary sales performance and outstanding customer satisfaction," said Seungkyu (Sean) Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America.

The recognition comes as Kia prepares to roll out new models, including the redesigned 2027 Kia Telluride, which will feature a hybrid powertrain and expanded off-road capabilities.

Beyond sales, Kia and its dealers have also expanded charitable efforts. Through its "Accelerate the Good" Dealer Match program, the company contributed more than $4.7 million to nonprofits nationwide in 2025.

In South Florida, Kia dealers donated $150,000 to Feeding South Florida, supporting efforts to provide meals and resources to food-insecure residents across Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties.

Founded in 1962, Rick Case Automotive Group operates 12 dealerships across South Florida and Georgia and has received national recognition for its sales performance and leadership.