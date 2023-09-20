South Florida is in for a wet Wednesday

MIAMI - A wet Wednesday is ahead for South Florida.

Although it will be mainly dry in the morning, later on storms will develop. We have a Level 1 threat for excessive rainfall due to the potential for numerous storms and areas of flooding.

Afternoon storms NEXT Weather

A stalled frontal boundary will keep plenty of moisture in place and the rain chance is high through Thursday. Scattered to widespread storms will be possible again on Thursday. We remain unsettled until Friday.

A non-tropical area of low pressure is forecast to develop east of Florida this weekend. It is not a threat to South Florida and is expected to lift northward. We may see some drier air move in on the back side of this low pressure system. This disturbance may transition into a tropical low and will likely bring heavy rain and winds to the Carolinas and possibly the mid-Atlantic coast.



This weekend the rain chance will be lower with some spotty storms possible on Saturday and Sunday.