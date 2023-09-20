Watch CBS News
Local News

South Florida is in for a wet Wednesday

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

Miami Weather forecast for Wednesday 9/20/2023 5AM
Miami Weather forecast for Wednesday 9/20/2023 5AM 02:43

MIAMI - A wet Wednesday is ahead for South Florida.

Although it will be mainly dry in the morning, later on storms will develop. We have a Level 1 threat for excessive rainfall due to the potential for numerous storms and areas of flooding.

excessiverain.png
Afternoon storms NEXT Weather

A stalled frontal boundary will keep plenty of moisture in place and the rain chance is high through Thursday. Scattered to widespread storms will be possible again on Thursday. We remain unsettled until Friday.

A non-tropical area of low pressure is forecast to develop east of Florida this weekend. It is not a threat to South Florida and is expected to lift northward. We may see some drier air move in on the back side of this low pressure system. This disturbance may transition into a tropical low and will likely bring heavy rain and winds to the Carolinas and possibly the mid-Atlantic coast.


This weekend the rain chance will be lower with some spotty storms possible on Saturday and Sunday.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on September 20, 2023 / 7:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.