Humid and hot to close the South Florida weekend

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a hot and humid day across South Florida with increasing chances of heavy rain. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s across the metroplex.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

But, when you add in the humidity, the feels like temperatures will soar in to the triple digits. It will feel like 100 in Fort Lauderdale, 106 in Miami and 101 in Key West.

CBS News Miami

Rain and storm chances increase in the late afternoon and early evening hours.

CBS News Miami

A great way to cool down is on the beach or on the water. There is a low rip current risk on the beaches today and no boat alerts in neither the Atlantic nor the Keys.

CBS News Miami