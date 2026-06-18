South Florida officials help residents and visitors as heat index reaches 105 to 110 degrees

With a heat advisory in effect for most of the day, efforts are underway across South Florida to help residents and visitors stay safe as heat index temperatures reach between 105 and 110 degrees on Thursday.

Volunteers from the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust have been distributing cold water and providing directions to cooling centers for the unhoused in downtown Miami.

"Those are the people we need to reach during an extreme heat day like today," said Ron Book, chairman of the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust.

Book warned that these conditions pose significant dangers for those living on the streets, emphasizing that even when temperatures dip slightly below 110 degrees, the heat remains hazardous for those suffering from dehydration.

The extreme temperatures are also impacting visitors accustomed to cooler climates. At the FIFA Fan Festival in downtown Miami, attendees sought relief at a shaded wall of fans.

"It's not like this in Virginia, I promise you," said visitor Devin Williams. Amy Frew, who is visiting from Scotland, described the conditions as "quite unbearable" after refilling her water bottle at a station.

Safety measures have also been implemented for youth programs. At the True North Classical Academy's Kendall campus, summer camp staff have adjusted outdoor activities to prioritize child safety.

"We usually try to keep them indoors, just because of the pure heat and the index is just so high," said Shawn Ramirez, the camp director.

Staff are monitoring children for signs of heat exhaustion, and outdoor play is strictly regulated. "We do 10 to 12-minute intervals on the outdoor games," Ramirez said. "We put them in the shade, get them some water, then the next group goes out there".