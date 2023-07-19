South Florida Heat Advisory extended through Thursday

MIAMI - The National Weather Service has extended a Heat Advisory for South Florida.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-90s. However, combined with the humidity the heat indices will be between 105 to 110 degrees. The advisory is now in effect through 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties have been under a Heat Advisory since July 4th.

The National Weather Service issues a Heat Advisory when a heat index of 105 degrees or higher is expected for at least two hours.

Under this advisory, everyone is urged to precautions, especially those who are at the most risk such as children, infants, older adults, people with chronic medical conditions, outdoor workers, and pregnant women.

People are urged to drink plenty of fluids, but avoid those that contain caffeine, high sugar content, and alcohol. Stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.



Limit the time you work or spend time outside. Wear clothing that is lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting. If you're outside, wear a hat and sunscreen to protect your face and scalp from harmful UV rays.

If you must be outdoors, slow down, take breaks in a shaded or cool area, and drink cool fluids every hour.

If you feel lightheaded, confused, weak, or faint, seek medical attention immediately by calling 911.

For dog owners wanting to take their four-legged friends for a walk, it's important to remember the seven-second rule. Place your hand on the concrete for seven seconds. If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your pet too.