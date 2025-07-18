What's the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke? How to know when to call 911

Triple-digit "feels-like" temperatures across South Florida triggered the first heat advisory of the season on Friday.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory because the heat index was 105 for at least two hours. While it has felt hot for weeks, the heat index has not met the threshold, unlike last year when there were more than a dozen by mid-July.

The excessive"feels-like" heat can threaten heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke

Heat exhaustion symptoms include fainting or dizziness, excessive sweating, cool, pale, or clammy skin, a rapid, weak pulse, and muscle cramps.

If you're experiencing these symptoms, you need to move into air conditioning, drink water, take a cool shower, or apply a cold compress.

Heat stroke is much more serious and requires calling 911. If you're suffering a heat stroke, you'll experience a throbbing headache, you'll stop sweating, your skin will be red hot and dry, your pulse will be rapid, and you may lose consciousness.

Heat stress safety tips CBS News Miami

Emergency officials remind you to stay hydrated, limit your outdoor afternoon activities, and wear light-color, light-weight clothing.

While we may not see another heat advisory this weekend, the real temperatures and heat index will be excessive.