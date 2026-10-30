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South Florida Halloween forecast looking stormy, rainy for trick-or-treaters

By
Scott Withers
Scott Withers
Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.
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Scott Withers

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The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a sunny and warm Friday to kick off the Halloween weekend.  

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This graphic shows coastal flood alerts in effect in South Florida on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. CBS News Miami

We will see another day of coastal flooding due to king tides. 

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This graphic shows the high tides in South Florida. CBS News Miami

The next high tides are set for early afternoon. 

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This graphic shows the Halloween weekend forecast in South Florida. CBS News Miami

A coastal flood advisory is in place for the metroplex.  

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This graphic shows moisture headed to South Florida this weekend.  CBS News Miami

The Florida Keys are under a coastal flood warning through Saturday morning.  

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This graphic shows the forecast rain totals in South Florida through Monday. CBS News Miami

A boundary front will stall out over South Florida this weekend generating lots of storms and rain.   

We'll see storms on Saturday night during the key trick-or-treating hours, especially in Broward County and northern Miami-Dade counties.  

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This graphic shows the trick-or-treat forecast in South Florida. CBS News Miami

The rain intensifies on Sunday and Monday.  

It will clear-out by Election Day on Tuesday

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This graphic shows the forecast in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

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