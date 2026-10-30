South Florida Halloween forecast looking stormy, rainy for trick-or-treaters
The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a sunny and warm Friday to kick off the Halloween weekend.
We will see another day of coastal flooding due to king tides.
The next high tides are set for early afternoon.
A coastal flood advisory is in place for the metroplex.
The Florida Keys are under a coastal flood warning through Saturday morning.
A boundary front will stall out over South Florida this weekend generating lots of storms and rain.
We'll see storms on Saturday night during the key trick-or-treating hours, especially in Broward County and northern Miami-Dade counties.
The rain intensifies on Sunday and Monday.
It will clear-out by Election Day on Tuesday