Where to celebrate Halloween 2026 in Miami and Broward: Festivals, trunk-or-treats and more

South Florida families looking for Halloween fun have plenty of options this October, with fall festivals, trunk-or-treats, costume parties and other seasonal events planned across Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Many of the events are free and geared toward families, with activities ranging from pumpkin giveaways and haunted houses to live entertainment and community trick-or-treating.

Here are some of the Halloween and fall events happening across South Florida in October 2026.

Halloween events in Miami-Dade

Harvest & Wellness Family Festival — Saturday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Miami-Dade County will host the free Harvest & Wellness Family Festival at the Westchester Cultural Arts Center at Tropical Park, 7930 SW 40th St. The first 200 families will receive a free pumpkin.

South Dade YMCA Spook & Slam — Friday, Oct. 23, 5 to 8 p.m.

The South Dade YMCA Family Center will host its annual Spook & Slam fall festival, a free community event featuring trunk-or-treating, a haunted house, costume contest, music, vendors and food trucks. A 3-on-3 basketball tournament is also scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. The YMCA is located at 9355 SW 134th St. in Miami.

Moss Center Spook-tacular — Friday, Oct. 23

The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center in Cutler Bay will celebrate Halloween with a free Spook-tacular event featuring the Spooky Symphony.

Vizcaya Village Halloween Harvest Farmers Market — Sunday, Oct. 25

Vizcaya Village will give its farmers market a Halloween makeover, offering families a seasonal outing at the historic Miami property. The Halloween Market will feature vendors and Halloween-themed activities.

Miami-Dade Schools Police Trunk-or-Treat — Wednesday, Oct. 28, 6 p.m.

Miami-Dade Schools Police will host a free trunk-or-treat at 3300 NW 27th Ave. in Miami. The family event will feature costumes, candy, community activities and decorated vehicles for trick-or-treating.

Hialeah Cares Community Halloween Party & Haunted House — Thursday, Oct. 29, 4 to 8 p.m.

The Hialeah Cares Community Halloween Party and Haunted House will be held at Miami Dade College's Hialeah Campus, 1780 W. 49th St., offering another Halloween celebration for local families.

Mika's Academy Halloween Trunk-or-Treat & Family Party — Friday, Oct. 30, 6 to 8 p.m.

Mika's Academy will hold a Halloween Trunk-or-Treat & Family Party featuring an evening of seasonal activities for children and families.

HalloWYN 2026 — Saturday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Wynwood will celebrate Halloween night with HalloWYN 2026, billed as the neighborhood's official free Halloween block party. The event is scheduled to continue into the early morning hours of Nov. 1.

North Dade Regional Library Costume Party — Saturday, Oct. 31, 2 to 5:30 p.m.

The North Dade Regional Library's YOUmedia program will hold a costume party on Halloween afternoon, giving families another option for celebrating before evening trick-or-treating begins.

Halloween events in Broward

Deerfield Beach Fall Festival — Saturday, Oct. 10, 4 to 8 p.m.

Deerfield Beach will kick off the month's fall celebrations with its Fall Festival at Pioneer Park, 217 NE 5th Ave. The community event offers an evening of seasonal activities.

Riverwalk Fall Festival — Saturday, Oct. 17, noon to 4 p.m.

The 10th annual Riverwalk Fall Festival will take over Esplanade Park in Downtown Fort Lauderdale for an afternoon of fall-themed activities and entertainment.

Hollywood Boo Bash — Friday, Oct. 23, 5 to 9 p.m.

The city of Hollywood will host its annual Boo Bash, offering families an evening of Halloween festivities ahead of the holiday.

LauderBOO — Saturday, Oct. 24, 1 to 4 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale's Halloween celebrations continue with LauderBOO at Snyder Park. The afternoon event is part of the city's lineup of Halloween activities for families.

Oakland Park Halloween Bash — Friday, Oct. 30, 6 to 9 p.m.

Oakland Park will hold its Halloween Bash at Wimberly Field, 4000 NE 3rd Ave. Admission is free, giving families a chance to celebrate Halloween a day before trick-or-treating.