South Florida leaders, Haitian community speak out about decision to end TPS for thousands

Community and faith leaders, immigration advocates and members of the South Florida Haitian community are gathering in Miami on Friday morning to denounce the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that permits the cancellation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for hundreds of thousands of people.

The decision now puts Haitian nationals at risk of losing their legal status and work authorization in the United States.

People attend a candlelight vigil for Haitians living in the US under the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) immigration program in Miami, Florida on February 3, 2026. Giorgio Viera /AFP via Getty Images

During the news conference on Friday, speakers are expected to address those impacts that the decision will have on Haitian families in South Florida, as well as the economic effect in communities across the U.S.

Speakers are also expected to urge the U.S. Senate to support Senate Bill S.4814, which is aimed at providing long-term protections and stability for those currently protected under TPS.

Supreme Court lets President Trump strip deportation protections from Haitians, Syrians

On Thursday, the Supreme Court said that the Trump administration can move forward with its efforts to strip more than 356,000 Haitian and Syrian immigrants of TPS that allowed them to live and work in the United States.

The White House celebrated Supreme Court's decision, saying in a statement that it affirms President Donald Trumps's belief that temporary protected status is meant to be temporary.

UNITED STATES - JUNE 25: The Supreme Court is pictured after the court ruled to allow the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status for Syrian and Haitian nationals, on Thursday, June 25, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Tom Williams

"It was never intended to be a pathway to permanent status or legal residency and it is committed to the discretion of the Secretary of Homeland Security," Abigail Jackson, a White House spokeswoman, said. "The Trump Administration continues to lawfully end the egregious abuses to our immigration system that have hurt Americans for years."