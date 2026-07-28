South Florida's Haitian community anxiously await federal judge's TPS ruling that could be coming "any day now"

South Florida's Haitian community is anxiously awaiting a federal judge's order that is expected to officially end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for about 330 thousand Haitians, leaving many who have legally lived and worked in the United States for decades facing undocumented status.

Among them is "Lisa," a 29-year-old South Florida woman who is six months pregnant with a high-risk pregnancy. CBS News Miami agreed to conceal her identity because of her immigration status.

Lisa says she previously worked full time with health insurance, but now, without work authorization, she is preparing to lose her medical coverage. She fears what that could mean for both her and the baby due in November.

Lisa explained her high risk, saying, "I have this condition called avascular necrosis, which means I lose blood flow to parts of my body. I lost blood flow to both of my hips and got hip replacement surgery last year."

She now sees two doctors every week and worries about how she will pay for the care moving forward. "We hear crazy things about these deportation centers and considering that, I don't think Haiti has the capability to support someone in my condition," she said.

The U.S. Department of State currently maintains a Level 4 "Do Not Travel" advisory for Haiti, citing widespread gang violence, kidnappings and limited access to health care.

Lisa has lived in the United States since kindergarten, attended college here and built her life in South Florida. Her partner and the father of her unborn child is an American citizen, meaning their daughter will automatically be a U.S. citizen.

"Seeing Homeland Security posting messages saying your time has ended, your free trial has ended is heartbreaking for people like me who's a law-abiding citizen," Lisa said.

Lisa's sister, "Anna," is also under TPS but says she has accepted that she may have to leave.

"If I have to get out, if they don't want me here, then I get out and do the best that I can to help the situation in my country," Anna said.

Lisa sees things differently."This is the home that I know essentially," she said. "Even though I was born in Haiti, I know nothing about the country."

Across Little Haiti, the uncertainty is dominating conversations.

At WQVN radio, one of South Florida's most recognizable Haitian radio stations, listeners spent the day discussing what the ruling could mean for families throughout the community.

"There are a lot of people here. Hard working. They have parents, children and everything," one caller said.

Longtime radio personality Nelson "Pimon Bouk" Voltaire said he cannot understand how the U.S. government can continue urging Americans not to travel to Haiti while preparing to send Haitian immigrants back.

"They say to all American people, don't go to Haiti, and you keep sending people back to Haiti. How do you send them to Haiti for gangs to kill them?" Voltaire said.

Voltaire said he supported many of President Donald Trump's positions during his first administration but now questions the administration's immigration policies.

"You pay for what you say. You pay because you got to the line to give him the power, you vote for him, and today he's arresting the immigrant," he said.

Work permits tied to Haiti's TPS designation expired at midnight Tuesday morning. Immigration attorney Emmanuella Telfort says the community is now waiting for the final legal step.

"TPS right now is on its final leg," Telfort said. "We're just waiting on the final official date that Judge Reyes will put in her order that will be coming, truly and honestly, any day now."

If the order takes effect as expected, roughly 330,000 Haitians nationwide who relied on TPS could lose their legal protections, leaving thousands of South Florida families vulnerable to what comes next.