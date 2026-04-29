South Florida gas stations report gas shortages as prices are reported to be the highest in 4 years, AAA says

Gas prices have reached their highest daily average since March 2022, according to AAA. On Wednesday, the national average was $4.22, while the average price in Florida reached $4.15 per gallon. The surge in prices eclipsed the previous 2026 record of $4.17 per gallon, set on April 9.

Drivers in South Florida are feeling the financial strain. "We can't afford the prices right now," said Fort Lauderdale resident Joyce. Darvin Somarriba stated he cannot afford the $60 to $70 required to fill his tank, saying, "We work to pay for gas, to get to work, and then we don't actually have that much amount of money to spend so much money on gas because it's pretty ridiculous".

Rashed Chowdhury, manager at the 7-Eleven on Las Olas, expressed concern for local commerce. "If it's going to happen like this in the future, we are unable to do business," he said.

Mark Jenkins, an AAA spokesperson, said gas prices are rising because crude oil prices are back above $100 a barrel. Jenkins noted that an increase in oil prices and gasoline futures last week made the jump "not a big surprise". He added that "all eyes really are on the Strait of Hormuz and how this conflict is affecting traffic through that area".

Although some stations, like the RaceTrac off State Road 84 in Fort Lauderdale, are out of certain grades of fuel, Jenkins clarified that the area is not seeing a shortage. He explained that some stations may be strategically waiting longer than usual to purchase supplies, which temporarily leaves them short.

Prices varied locally, with one station on North State Road 7 in Davie offering $4.02 per gallon for cash payments, while a station on Griffin Road in Dania Beach was $4.19.

To help drivers save money, Jenkins recommended shopping around at different gas stations for the best price, using reward programs, and driving conservatively. He cautioned that aggressive drivers consume gas much faster.