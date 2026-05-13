Dozens of South Florida drivers to enjoy free gas Wednesday morning thanks to local credit union

Many people have been feeling the pain at the pump recently as gas prices continue to skyrocket, but some drivers in South Florida are getting a little help thanks to a local credit union.

In response to the high gas prices and the huge financial strain many families are feeling, SUN Credit Union is giving back to the community by holding a gas giveaway event as a Hollywood gas station.

SUN Credit Union will be providing free gas to the first 50 vehicles in line, up to $50, at the Marathon Gas Station located on Hollywood Boulevard across the street from the Hollywood Police Department in Broward County.

But you'll need to act fast.

The event is only being held for an hour – from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. – and is being offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

"As gasoline costs remain high, we wanted to do something tangible to help our community," Patrick Mason, President and CEO at SUN Credit Union said in a statement.