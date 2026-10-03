South Florida gets a hot and humid Saturday with low rain chances

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a hot and humid day across South Florida.

There's no rain in the forecast for today and even less for tomorrow. But the humidity, higher temperatures, and sun will combine to create triple-digit feels-like temperatures across the region. We'll see 100+ feels-like temperatures from Deerfield Beach to Weston in Broward County.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

It will feel just as hot from Miami Lakes south to Kendall and Homestead. The feels-like temperatures push past 100 in the lower keys. Tomorrow, the temperatures feel like they will jump even higher as the sun shines bright most of the day.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

If you were looking to cool down with a swim in the ocean, you'll need to skip that today. We have a High Rip Current risk through Saturday night. So, no swimming in the ocean.

The rain returns with a vengeance by mid-week. It is still our rainy season, so we'll see 2-4 inch rain totals over the next seven days.

CBS News Miami