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Another hot and humid Sunday for South Florida

By
Scott Withers
Scott Withers
Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.
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Scott Withers

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The NEXT Weather Team is tracking another hot and humid day across South Florida

We'll see real temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s across Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties. The high humidity due to an influx of tropical moisture will push our feels-like temperatures into the upper 90s for most of us. 

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CBS News Miami

But, inland parts of Miami-Dade will be in the triple digits.  

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CBS News Miami
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CBS News Miami

The sea breeze will help cool down the coastal areas today and provide a great day on the water for boating and along our beaches.  We do have significant sargassum seaweed along the shores. 

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CBS News Miami

We'll see the same rain and heat patterns for the next few days. It clears up by Thursday. 

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CBS News Miami

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