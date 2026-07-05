Another hot and humid Sunday for South Florida

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking another hot and humid day across South Florida.

We'll see real temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s across Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties. The high humidity due to an influx of tropical moisture will push our feels-like temperatures into the upper 90s for most of us.

CBS News Miami

But, inland parts of Miami-Dade will be in the triple digits.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

The sea breeze will help cool down the coastal areas today and provide a great day on the water for boating and along our beaches. We do have significant sargassum seaweed along the shores.

CBS News Miami

We'll see the same rain and heat patterns for the next few days. It clears up by Thursday.