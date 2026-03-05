South Florida food truck owners fear price hikes as Iran war drives up gas, fuel costs

Food truck owners in Fort Lauderdale are struggling to keep up with rising operating costs, primarily driven by rapidly increasing gas and fuel prices stemming from the ongoing war in Iran.

At JB's Cheesesteak in downtown Fort Lauderdale, owner Victor Suarez noted that "Every single item that we bought has been up," with the rising cost of gas causing a ripple effect on delivery fees and product costs. To combat the issue, Suarez, whose truck usually parks on SE 2nd Street and SE 3rd Avenue, has switched to running his dual generator on the more efficient and less expensive propane. Despite the savings, he worries about the future, stating, "We haven't changed our prices in probably 3 years, but that could change. We just have to see how things go in the next few weeks. I hope not."

Other owners share similar concerns. Across town at the food truck park off Marina Mile, Fabien Gobin, owner of The French Touch, is worried that propane prices could be the next to rise. While the trucks in the park can connect to electric outlets, traveling to events for big business still incurs high gas costs.

Reno Campbell, co-owner of Jerkie's Grill, said the cost is amplified because his truck is older and less fuel-efficient. That, combined with the gas needed to run his generator, makes a big impact on his bottom line. "This past Saturday we went to West Palm Beach, that cost quite some money in gas," Campbell said. He and other owners realize that if the costs continue to climb, they may have no choice but to pass those expenses on to their customers.

The concern is warranted, as AAA Florida spokesman Mark Jenkins confirms more price increases are likely. "Oil prices are rising today, currently slightly above $80 a barrel. That's about $6/b more than yesterday. This should contribute to another round of price increases at the pump," Jenkins said, noting that a $6 increase in oil prices is equivalent to a 15-cent jump at the pump.