Torrential rain pounded Broward and Miami-Dade counties on Tuesday night, submerging highways, neighborhood intersections, and shopping plaza parking lots, and prompting a Flash Flood Warning for southern Broward as rainfall rates reached roughly 3 inches per hour.

In Tamarac, standing water covered the intersection of Northwest 84th Terrace and Commercial Boulevard, obscuring the boundary between the roadway and adjacent neighborhood sidewalks. Drivers along Commercial Boulevard navigated deep pools of water lining the road, sending waves across the pavement.

According to rainfall totals, the city of Tamarac recorded more than 3 inches of rain on Tuesday alone.

Heavy downpours also inundated major arteries and commercial lots in northeast Miami-Dade County. Flooding also complicated travel for a CBS News Miami crew heading to the area. Around 8:40 p.m., visibility was poor on northbound Interstate 95, where the highway was flooded about a mile before the Miami Gardens Drive exit.

Miami-Dade gym patrons walked out to find a flooded parking lot

At a northeast Miami-Dade shopping plaza, gym patrons walked out after working out to find the parking lot submerged and vehicles stranded in high water, forcing some drivers to push cars out of the lot.

Manuela Campos and her friend were shocked by the conditions after finishing their workout.

"Right now we're very afraid," Campos said. "We don't know if we need to wait or what we should do."

Several people took off their shoes to wade through the ankle- and shin-deep water. One man who recently moved to South Florida from Ukraine said he was caught off guard by the sudden street flooding.

Another gymgoer, identified as Bladwslaw, who said he recently moved from Ukraine, took off his shoes to walk through the water to his car.

"It's kind of crazy," he said. "It never happened in Ukraine with me, so I'm kind of surprised."

Others also removed their shoes to reach their vehicles, while some people pushed cars out of flooded areas.

After waiting several minutes, Campos and her friend decided to try leaving. As they backed out, they asked the CBS News Miami crew in Spanish which direction to take, and the crew helped point them toward a route away from the deeper water.

Other drivers chose to leave their vehicles in the parking lot overnight rather than risk driving through floodwater, with more bad weather expected overnight.

Earlier in the day in Margate, a motorist became stranded after her vehicle stalled in floodwaters off Atlantic Boulevard. Passing drivers stepped in to help push the disabled car out of the roadway while the motorist waited for a tow truck.

Officials continue to urge drivers never to attempt driving through flooded streets or parking lots. The Flash Flood Warning for southern Broward County remained in effect until at least 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.