Two dozen South Florida firefighters are now heading north to assist Florida agencies with water rescue operations.

It is happening as Miami officials say thunderstorms caused delays at the airport.

Fabiola Jean-Louis says she arrived in Miami from Haiti and had to wait a little before deplaning.

"It looks like over 40 to 45 planes on the runway. So, we had to wait 15 to 17 minutes before getting off the plane," Jean Louis said.

Floodwaters inundate the area around a home in Hollywood, Florida. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The board Saturday night showed delays across the country. But Jean Louis says her next flight to housing tomorrow morning isn't delayed, so she's staying optimistic.

"I'm not worrying about anything, and if anything, I have a home in West Palm, and I can go there. It is what it is," Jean Louis said.

South Florida firefighters are heading to assist with flood response efforts in Putnam and Flagler counties. This group has 24 firefighters from seven different agencies taking water rescue gear up north. They're part of Florida Task Force 2.

"They're concerned that the river is gonna overflow in crest, so they want our team to be staged on site so tomorrow morning they can go out to Putnam and Flagler counties where the river bends there to do searches of the riverbanks and any swift or floodwater rescue as needed," said Assistant Chief Grant Musser

Miami Fire Rescue tells us they train all year for this and are deployed whenever they're needed.

"We get called. We get very few hours' notice. We got the notice at noon today. We got the notice at noon today that we were gonna have to be on the road by 7 p.m. So this spot has to be ready to go," said Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins

The task force left for their trip up north at 7 p.m. Saturday, and they'll be up there as long as they're needed.